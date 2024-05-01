Two injured in ‘broken glass’ attack at UK school: Police

2 min read

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after three people including a child were attacked with a “sharp object believed to be broken glass” at a school in northern England, police said.

The attack came days after a similar incident in Wales.

The boy was detained on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack at Birley Community College in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force’s assistant chief constable, Dan Thorpe, said his officers had arrested a teenage boy at the school “within minutes of the initial call” at around 8:50 am (0750 GMT).

Two adults suffered minor injuries -– one from a “sharp object believed to be broken glass” –- but did not require hospital treatment, he said. The child assaulted had no visible injuries, he added.

The school said that it went into lockdown following the violence, before closing for the day.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We’re in touch with the school and my thoughts are with those injured and all the school community affected by this frightening situation.”

In Wales, a 13-year-old girl has made her first appearance in court on three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school last week.

The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School in Ammanford, north of Swansea, southwest Wales, just after 11:00 am on April 24.

