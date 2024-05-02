California students join US campus protests for Palestine rights, Gaza ceasefire

6 min read

Sacramento State University students in California have joined a US-wide movement advocating for an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people, a Gaza ceasefire and a divestment from companies that support Israel.



Students and faculty who set up an encampment outside the university’s library told Al Arabiya English that they want to push the California State University (CSU) system, United States’ largest public university system, to pull out from “any investments that funds war making that benefits the Israeli military and harms Palestinian people and as part of contributing to the genocide of Palestine.”



Similar protests, orchestrated by coalitions of student groups, have emerged at universities across the US and worldwide, including Columbia University, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of Southern California (USC).



Organizers say these actions reflect outrage over the situation in Gaza and determination to take direct action. As one Sacramento State student put it, “We’re incredibly outraged, and that’s why there has been such an influx of encampments. We, the students, have decided to rise up and say no more money for genocide.”



This sentiment underscores a growing determination among students to take direct action, labeling it as the “student intifada.”

While the protest at Sacramento State gains momentum, recent events at Columbia University in New York City have drawn criticism. The decision to involve police, resulting in the arrests of hundreds, has been condemned by activists. A Sacramento State student said it is shameful, asking, “How could you essentially unleash an army of police on students?”



Meanwhile, classes have been canceled at UCLA after pro-Israel protesters, some wielding sticks and poles, attacked a camp set up by pro-Palestinian protesters, leading to a night of violence.



Describing the scene, a student said, “Seeing students with their heads bleeding and nothing being done... it’s very obvious who the police are there to protect.”

Despite possible challenges, organizers at Sacramento State encampment are committed to maintaining a peaceful demonstration.



Emphasizing safety measures, they explained, “When we get agitators, we lock arms and keep them away from the camp.” Such efforts have garnered support, leading the university to extend approval for the encampment.

The university president Dr. Luke Wood affirmed the importance of free speech, stating, “As far as I’m concerned, the encampment can last as long as it continues to be what it is, which is a positive demonstration of free speech.”



An organizer told Al Arabiya English that the administration expressed support and showed willingness to hear their demands.



The group is now attempting schedule a meeting with the chancellor at the CSU system to continue to push for divestment.



“They’re in their researching process as we speak … we gave them a list of companies that they need to divest from and that includes war contracts and Israeli companies,” a student added.



Marwah, a student at the university was hopeful that progress in talks will continue, saying, “We sent out a resolution letter that calls for ceasefire in Gaza and they approved of it. So hopefully they take a stand on (divesting) and approve it. All we want is just no more tuitions going into funding genocide.”

However, frustration lingers over the administration’s reluctance to acknowledge the true nature of the encampment. One student voiced discontent, explaining, “They call us a free speech demonstration and that is something that we have absolutely been unappreciative of. Why are you so scared to say Palestine? Don’t whisper in our ears that you support us but then hold back.”



“Why is everybody so scared to stand on the right side of history and we know in history that wherever the student movement has been, it’s been on the right side of history,” she added.



Faculty members have rallied behind the cause, offering support and joining students in their protest.

One student said, “Professors have been coming to host their classes here, teaching them (students) about activism, about encampment … teachings on Palestine, revolution and imperialism and so we have really been learning a lot together.”



A member of the Faculty for Justice in Palestine at Sacramento State told Al Arabiya English that she would like to see “genuine efforts towards divestment.”



“I really don’t believe that we should be using taxpayer dollars to fund wars and especially to fund genocide and murder of civilians so I would really like to see our CSU leaders take seriously this movement and start making steps towards divestment,” she said.



“Our students organized this (protest). Our students are running this (protest). Our students are committed to nonviolence, and they just want to see a better future for their generation and I think if we are not supporting that we need to really interrogate our morals.”



