Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan sat down for an exclusive interview with American philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

The two discussed several topics, including the latest $620 million partnership announced between Saudi Arabia and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to eradicate polio in several countries.

Commenting on the partnership, Gates told Khan that Saudis should take pride in being part of the polio eradication team.

“Saudis should feel proud now they’re on the polio eradication team. We need more of that generosity,” Gates said in the exclusive interview.

The Microsoft co-founder said he had discussed the disease during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year. The Crown Prince “agreed to be a very strong partner,” Gates said.

According to Gates, the main challenges ahead are to bring the number of polio cases back down to zero in Africa and achieve the milestone of zero cases for the first time in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

After eradicating polio, “we’ll go after other diseases like measles and malaria, which are also quite horrific,” Gates said, adding that he was optimistic.

In the wide-ranging interview, Khan and Gates touched on several other topics, including global conflicts, like those in Ukraine and Gaza, and how they can divert funds and attention from health initiatives.

Gates also highlighted the crucial role of media in spreading awareness and encouraging philanthropy. He also addressed the misinformation around vaccines exacerbated by the pandemic.

