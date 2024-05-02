Russia claims control of Berdychi in eastern Ukraine

2 min read

Russia said Thursday it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces have been making advances for days.



Russia is rushing to advance against struggling Ukrainian forces ahead of the long-awaited arrival of the bulk of US weapons to the front for Kyiv’s outgunned troops.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Moscow’s defense ministry said troops had “fully liberated the settlement of Berdychi.”



Kyiv said it had retreated from the village, northwest of the Moscow-held town of Avdiivka, over the weekend.



Berdychi - which lies some 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Avdiivka - is the latest in a string of tiny eastern villages Russia has claimed in recent weeks.



Moscow has made some gains in the area since capturing Avdiivka in February after some of the most brutal battles in its more than two-year offensive.



Ukraine said in February it had established defensive lines in Berdychi after the fall of the nearby village of Lastochkyne.



Over the weekend, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Kyiv had retreated from Berdychi and two other nearby villages to protect “the lives and health of our defenders.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He called the area the “most complicated” part of the front and conceded that Russia has made “certain tactical successes” there.



Read more:

Macron doesn’t rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russia breaks frontlines

US sanctions suppliers in Russia, China over Ukraine war

Russia says it hit headquarters of southern grouping of Ukrainian army