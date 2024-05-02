Theme
A view shows a bomb crater and residential buildings destroyed by a Russian air strike in the village of Borova, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine March 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs in April against Ukraine

Russia used more than 300 missiles, around 300 Shahed-type drones and over 3,200 guided bombs in April attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

“Only force can stop this terror -- the force of our people, the force of the unity of the world, the force of pressure on Russia, the force of air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the force of our soldiers who hold the front line,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram messaging app.

This spring, Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure as Kyiv awaited additional help from its allies and its air defenses were stretched thin.

Moscow says it strikes only legitimate military targets.

