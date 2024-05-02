Theme
Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2024. (Reuters)
Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian guided bombs injure six children in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russian guided bombs struck civilian infrastructure and private houses in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, injuring at least six children and one adult, local officials said.

The town of Derhachi, a frequent site of Russian aerial strikes, came under another attack on Thursday.

“Two of the children received minor injuries to their limbs, and four - moderate injuries,” regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv, which lies about 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

