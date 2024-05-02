Ukraine war not likely to end anytime soon: Top US spy

2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin sees domestic and international developments trending in his favor and likely will press aggressive tactics in Ukraine, but the war is unlikely to end anytime soon, the top US intelligence official said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure to hamper Kyiv’s ability to move arms and troops, slow defense production and force it to consider negotiations.



“Putin’s increasingly aggressive tactics against Ukraine, such as strikes on Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, are intended to impress Ukraine that continuing to fight will only increase the damage to Ukraine and offer no plausible path to victory,” she said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“These aggressive tactics are likely to continue and the war is unlikely to end anytime soon,” Haines said.



She and Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, were testifying before the committee on the intelligence community’s 2024 assessment of the threats facing the United States.

Read more:

Russia not currently invited to Ukraine peace talks, host Switzerland says

Russia’s Lavrov says China peace plan on Ukraine is so far most reasonable: RIA

Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail: Kremlin spokesman