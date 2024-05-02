Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by Russian Emergency Ministry on January 19, 2024 shows rescuers working to extinguish a fire at the oil depot following a drone attack in Klintsy, Bryansk region, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (AFP)
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by Russian Emergency Ministry on January 19, 2024 shows rescuers working to extinguish a fire at the oil depot following a drone attack in Klintsy, Bryansk region, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (AFP)

Ukrainian drones target energy infrastructure in Russia’s Smolensk region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukrainian drones tried to attack energy infrastructure in Russia’s Smolensk region, governor Vasily Anokhin said on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

He did not say what particular facilities had been targeted, but said emergency workers have been deployed. Many drone attacks in recent months have targeted oil refineries and depots.

Read more:

US sanctions suppliers in Russia, China over Ukraine war

Russia used ‘chemical weapon’ against Ukrainian forces: US

Large fire in Ukrainian port of Odesa after missile strike, 13 injured

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size