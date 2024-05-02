Ukrainian drones target energy infrastructure in Russia’s Smolensk region

1 min read

Ukrainian drones tried to attack energy infrastructure in Russia’s Smolensk region, governor Vasily Anokhin said on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.



He did not say what particular facilities had been targeted, but said emergency workers have been deployed. Many drone attacks in recent months have targeted oil refineries and depots.

