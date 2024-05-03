Russia says downed six drones launched by Ukraine

1 min read

The Russian defense ministry said on Friday that its air defense forces destroyed six drones that Ukraine launched overnight.

Five of the drones were downed over the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine and one over the Crimean Peninsula, the defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not provide any details on possible damage due to the attack.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Russian defense ministry's comments.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine's attacks on its territory and infrastructure. Kyiv officials say targeting Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort.

