Russia says its troops captured 547 sq km in Ukraine this year

2 min read

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his troops had taken control of 547 square kilometres (211 square miles) of territory this year in what he called Russia’s “new regions,” a reference to four Ukrainian regions that Moscow says it has annexed.



Shoigu, in remarks on Friday to senior military commanders, said Ukrainian forces were retreating all along the frontline and that Russian troops were breaking what he called a network of Ukrainian strongholds.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“The Ukrainian army units are trying to cling on to individual lines, but under our onslaught they are forced to abandon their positions and retreat,” said Shoigu.



“Over the past two weeks, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” he said, referring to the name Russia uses for one of the four annexed regions.



Ukraine’s top commander said on Sunday that Kyiv’s outnumbered troops had fallen back to new positions west of three villages on the eastern front.



Moscow said in September 2022, seven months after sending troops into Ukraine, that it had incorporated four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia - into its own sovereign territory despite not fully controlling any of them.



Ukraine said the move was an illegal land grab and has said it plans to evict every Russian soldier from its territory, including from Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia controls about 18 percent of Ukraine - in the east and south - and has been gaining ground since Kyiv’s 2023 counter-offensive failed to make any serious inroads against well dug-in Russian troops.



Read more:

Russia’s FSB killed Ukrainian before he could attack fuel terminal: Report

Russia not currently invited to Ukraine peace talks, host Switzerland says

Ukraine war not likely to end anytime soon: Top US spy