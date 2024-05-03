Russian troops do not have access to US forces or equipment in Niger: Austin

1 min read

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday there was no significant issue with US forces in Niger, after Reuters reported Russian military personnel had entered an air base in the capital Niamey that is hosting US troops.

“The Russians are in a separate compound and don't have access to US forces or access to our equipment,” Austin told a news conference in Honolulu.

“I’m always focused on the safety and protection of our troops.

“But right now, I don’t see a significant issue here in terms of our force protection.”

