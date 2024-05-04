Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Protestors rally for a ceasefire in Gaza outside a UAW union hall during a visit by US President Joe Biden in Warren, Michigan, US, Feb. 1, 2024. (Reuters)
Protestors rally for a ceasefire in Gaza outside a UAW union hall during a visit by US President Joe Biden in Warren, Michigan, US, Feb. 1, 2024. (Reuters)

House democrats urge Biden to lean harder on Israel

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Scores of Democrats in the US House on Friday urged President Joe Biden to consider halting arms sales to Israel if it does not alter the conduct of its war against Hamas.

A letter signed by 86 Democratic members of Congress and delivered to the White House ratchets up pressure on Biden to take a firmer stance toward Israel, a staunch ally.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The lawmakers voiced “serious concerns regarding the Israeli government’s conduct of the war in Gaza as it pertains to the deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid.”

Israel’s restrictions on US-backed humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza “have contributed to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” the letter said, citing the US Agency for International Development.

The lawmakers urged Biden to make clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any impediment to aid delivery to Gaza was “risking its eligibility for further offensive security assistance from the United States.”

The letter said any US funding halt should not include missile defense systems such as the Iron Dome.

“We continue to strongly support providing such lifesaving defensive funding to Israel,” the letter said.

Those signing the letter included Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, which was triggered by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, Biden has faced criticism for his unconditional support for Israel.

But pressure on him has mounted as rowdy protests by students have shaken US university campuses and garnered headlines, months before Biden seeks re-election.

Read more:

Hamas ‘only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire’: Blinken

Israel planning to move Palestinians from Rafah to Gaza coastline: Report

Israeli assault on Rafah in Gaza ‘could lead to a bloodbath’: WHO chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size