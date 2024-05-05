Theme
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 15, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo
Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian attacks on Ukraine energy system caused $1 billon in damages: Minister

Reuters
Recent Russian massive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy system have caused more than $1 billion worth of damage to the sector, Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko said on Sunday.

Since March 22, the Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian thermal and hydropower stations as well as main networks on an almost daily basis, leading to blackouts in many regions.

“Today, we are talking about the amounts of losses for more than a billion dollars. But the attacks continue, and it is obvious that the losses will grow,” Galushchenko said in a statement.

Galushchenko said the main damage was to thermal and hydro generation facilities, as well as power transmission systems.

“The system is stable for today, but the situation is quite complicated,” he said, adding that thanks to favorable weather conditions, the energy system is currently being supported by wind and solar power generation.

