European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the French representation of the European Commission in Paris on May 6, 2024. (AFP)

China can limit ‘irresponsible’ spread of Iran missiles and drone: EU’s von der Leyen

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

China could limit the ‘irresponsible proliferation’ of Iranian missiles and drones, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on while also reiterating calls for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“We believe China can play an important role in limiting the irresponsible proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones,” she said in remarks to journalists following an earlier meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

