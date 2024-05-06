Five times when student protests changed history

6 min read

The ongoing student protests in the United States against Israel’s war in Gaza have garnered global attention and inspired similar movements on college campuses across the world.

These movements are not something new but merely the latest in a tradition of student-led activism dating back to the civil rights and anti-apartheid protests of the 1970s. Time and again student protests throughout history have led to crucial social changes.

The Greensboro Four

In 1960, four black college students protested segregation by peacefully sitting at a “whites-only” lunch counter in North Carolina, US. They faced harassment and intimidation from white employees and customers but remained non-violent.

The movement eventually led to a wider sit-in movement organized by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), that spread throughout the South.

On February 1, 1960, the Greensboro Four – all students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University - entered the Woolworth’s general merchandise store that had a dining area. They bought small items and retained the receipt as proof of purchase, before sitting down at the store’s lunch counter. While Black people were allowed to enter dining areas, they were mostly relegated to a standing snack bar, as the lunch counter was reserved for “whites only.”

The four students requested service but were denied by the staff who quickly contacted the police, but the group had already alerted local media. A photo of the Greensboro Four appeared in local newspapers, and the protest quickly spread.

The following day the Greensboro Four returned to the Woolworth’s lunch counter, accompanied by some 20 other Black university students. Similar scenes were replayed on February 3-4, with protestors filling virtually all the available seats and spilling out of the store and onto the sidewalk outside.

Within weeks, national media coverage of the protest led to sit-ins being staged in cities across America. Soon dining facilities in the South were being integrated, and by July 1960 the lunch counter at the Greensboro Woolworth’s was serving the Black community.



The Greensboro sit-in provided a marked an early success for the civil rights movement.

Tlatelolco Massacre

In October 1968, when Mexico was preparing to host the Olympics, students used the global media attention to stage protests against government repression. Some 10,000 students marched on a Tlatelolco neighborhood plaza in Mexico City until armed forces attacked.



The student-led manifesto encompassed basic demands such as civil liberties and rights including free speech, ceasing state-sponsored violence, police and military accountability, release of political prisoners and a beginning of a dialogue with the government.





However, tanks bulldozed through the plaza as soldiers shot into the crowd. The Mexican government initially claimed around 25 people had died during the crackdown, but some experts today say forces killed as many as 400.



The massacre led to major changes in civil liberties that would expand over the next decades.

The Soweto Uprising

During the 1970s, the all-white government had enforced racial segregation in apartheid South Africa. Until that time, many of the country’s schools used English or indigenous languages for instruction.



However, when the government issued a mandate requiring teachers to start using Afrikaans in class, students protested. Black South Africans and prominent rights activist like Desmond Tutu called Afrikaans the “language of the oppressor.”





An estimated 20,000 students peacefully marched in the protests on June 16, 1976, but apartheid South African security forces fired tear gas and live bullets into the crowd. The incident sparked weeks of nationwide protests against apartheid.



Initial government reports claimed only 23 people were killed, but independent estimates put the death toll at almost 700.



The Soweto Uprising did a lasting damage to the apartheid government on multiple levels. It was seen by the Black youth population as a direct attack on it.



The protest was followed by an exodus of young people from South Africa as many joined the African National Congress (ANC), the chief organization resisting the apartheid government, in exile. The movement amplified the anti-apartheid sentiment that eventually ended in 1994.

Kent State shooting

The Vietnam War had engulfed the United States in the 1970 and President Richard Nixon issued orders to expand the fighting into Cambodia. This ignited student protests across the US, including those at Kent State University in Ohio.



When authorities called in National Guard troops to suppress demonstrators, they fired on the crowd.Four students were killed.

The confrontation, sometimes referred to as the May 4 massacre, was a defining moment for a nation sharply divided over the war, in which more than 58,000 Americans died.



It sparked a strike of 4 million students across the US, temporarily closing some 900 colleges and universities. The events also played a pivotal role, historians argue, in turning public opinion against the conflicts in Southeast Asia.



The protests laid the foundation for future campus activism.

Free Speech movement at the University of California, Berkeley

In 1964, students at the University of California, Berkeley protested restrictions on free speech that had been enacted in earlier years.

The student protestors, who later came to be known as the Berkely Free Speech Movement, staged a sit-in protest inside the school’s administration building. Soon colleges across the US lifted the restrictions, ushering a new era where a student speeches were no longer governed by the authorities.

The Free Speech Movement at Berkeley was a watershed moment in 1960s student organizing which rejected the expansion of McCarthyist-inspired rules to silent political activities on campus, and won their basic rights to free speech.



