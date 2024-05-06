Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A woman stands at the entrance to a kindergarten building hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman stands at the entrance to a kindergarten building hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia March 20, 2024. (Reuters)

Six killed, 35 injured in Ukraine attack on Belgorod region: Authorities

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the governor said on Monday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Gladkov said one man was in serious condition and two children had superficial injuries.

Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv denies targeting civilians and says it has the right to strike Russia, which says the West ignores Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

Read more:

Russia says downed six drones launched by Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to unite in prayer on Orthodox Easter

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size