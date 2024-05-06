Theme
FILE - This photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 19, 2022, shows a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from an air field during military drills. With his room for maneuver narrowing quickly amid Russian military defeats in Ukraine, Putin has signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine - the harrowing rhetoric that shattered a mantra of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
This photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Feb. 19, 2022, shows a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from an air field during military drills. (File photo: AP)

Russia will have to increase its missile arsenal to deter the West, diplomat says

Reuters, Moscow
2 min read

Russia will have to increase its entire missile arsenal to deter the West as Moscow is now in an open confrontation with the United States and its allies, a Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday.

President Vladimir Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine touched off the worst breakdown in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, according to Russian and US diplomats.

Russia has ramped up weapons production and is now forecast by the United States to manufacture this year more artillery than all of NATO’s 32 members combined.

“We are now at the stage of open confrontation, which, I hope, will not result in a direct armed conflict,” Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov told the state RIA news agency.

Accordingly, Mashkov said, it will be necessary to take “further steps to strengthen the country’s defense capability, including building up the missile arsenal, in order to discourage any potential enemy from testing Russia’s strength.”

Mashkov said Russia was already doing a lot in this area but that more was needed given what he said was the growing threat from the West and the technological advances in most types of missiles, from tactical to inter-continental.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia is set to spend 7.1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on the military, or more than a third of total government spending, in 2024.

