Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Macklemore performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (File photo: AFP)
Macklemore performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (File photo: AFP)

Rapper Macklemore to release song on US college protests, proceeds to go to Gaza

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

American rapper Macklemore previewed a new song on social media on Tuesday that is inspired by student protests across the US that have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

All the proceeds from ‘HIND’S HALL’ will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) once the song drops on streaming platforms, the artist said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The song is inspired by student protesters at Columbia University that occupied the campus’s Hamilton Hall last week and renamed it “Hind’s Hall” as a tribute to six-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli military in Gaza.

Macklemore’s upcoming song reiterates students’ calls for a ceasefire in the besieged territory and an end to Israel’s occupation.

“What you willing to risk? / What you willing to give? / What if you were in Gaza? / What if those were your kids?” he raps in the song.

“You’d want the world to stand up / And the students finally did.”

The American rapper also takes a dig at President Joe Biden’s support for Israel, saying: “The blood is on your hands Biden we can see it all / I’m not gonna vote for you in the fall.”

The song is yet to be available on streaming platforms, but the preview clip posted on Instagram has already garnered more than 6.3 million views in the first six hours after it was posted.

Macklemore has repeatedly been vocal about his support for Gaza. The artist has donned the Palestinian Keffiyeh – a traditional garment – during several live concerts and even took part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in Washington last December.

Read more:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside star-studded Met Gala

New York City police enter Columbia University amid pro-Palestinian protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size