Rapper Macklemore to release song on US college protests, proceeds to go to Gaza

American rapper Macklemore previewed a new song on social media on Tuesday that is inspired by student protests across the US that have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

All the proceeds from ‘HIND’S HALL’ will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) once the song drops on streaming platforms, the artist said.

The song is inspired by student protesters at Columbia University that occupied the campus’s Hamilton Hall last week and renamed it “Hind’s Hall” as a tribute to six-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli military in Gaza.

Macklemore’s upcoming song reiterates students’ calls for a ceasefire in the besieged territory and an end to Israel’s occupation.

“What you willing to risk? / What you willing to give? / What if you were in Gaza? / What if those were your kids?” he raps in the song.

“You’d want the world to stand up / And the students finally did.”

The American rapper also takes a dig at President Joe Biden’s support for Israel, saying: “The blood is on your hands Biden we can see it all / I’m not gonna vote for you in the fall.”

The song is yet to be available on streaming platforms, but the preview clip posted on Instagram has already garnered more than 6.3 million views in the first six hours after it was posted.

Macklemore has repeatedly been vocal about his support for Gaza. The artist has donned the Palestinian Keffiyeh – a traditional garment – during several live concerts and even took part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in Washington last December.

