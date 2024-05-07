Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A general view of a collapsed building in George on May 6, 2024. A multi-storey building under construction in South Africa's coastal city of George collapsed on May 6, 2024 trapping about 48 workers in the rubble, the city hall said. (AFP)
A general view of a collapsed building in George on May 6, 2024. A multi-storey building under construction in South Africa's coastal city of George collapsed on May 6, 2024 trapping about 48 workers in the rubble, the city hall said. (AFP)

Two dead, dozens trapped following building collapse in South Africa

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Rescue efforts were underway after two people were killed and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, authorities said on Monday.

Twenty-two people were rescued from the site and sent to hospitals, the municipality of George, a coastal city east of Cape Town, said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said two among the retrieved had died, while 53 remain trapped under the rubble.

“Seventy-five members of construction crew have been confirmed on site at that time of the incident,” he said.

CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed a cloud of dust as the building crumbled on Monday afternoon.

“I saw one guy was working and then ‘boom’ and I saw the whole building collapsed... I’m also traumatised. It is very sad,” Theresa Jeyi, a local councillor, told reporters at the scene.

The provincial government said police and rescue teams with sniffer dogs were on site.

Rescue workers on site were trying to recall where they heard calls from people, George Mayor Leon van Wyk told SABC, while rescue equipment was on its way.

“This is going to be a really lengthy exercise and probably going to go right through the night,” he said.

Read more:

At least four killed as tornadoes strike across central US

Video: Crane from high-rise building falls on bridge in US city, kills one

Azerbaijan destroys former Karabakh Armenian parliament building

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size