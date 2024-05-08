AstraZeneca says withdrew COVID-19 vaccine ‘for commercial reasons’

2 min read

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Wednesday that it has withdrawn its COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria, one of the first produced in the pandemic, citing “commercial reasons” and a surplus of updated jabs.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines. This has led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied,” an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has previously admitted in court documents that the vaccine causes side-effects such as blood clots and low blood platelet counts.



The firm’s application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the development.



The Serum Institute of India (SII), which produced AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, stopped manufacturing and supply of the doses since December 2021, an SII spokesperson said.



London-listed AstraZeneca began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through several deals last year after a slowdown in growth as COVID-19 medicine sales declined.

Read more:

AstraZeneca to buy Chinese cancer drug developer for up to $1.2 billion

Oxford university starts human testing experimental vaccine for Nipah virus

AstraZeneca admits its COVID-19 vaccine causes side effects, including blood clots