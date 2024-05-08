Theme
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
AstraZeneca to withdraw COVID-19 vaccine globally, days after admitting side effects

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The vaccine can no longer be used in the European Union after the company voluntarily withdrew its “marketing authorization,” the report stated.

The application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the report, which added that similar applications would be made in the UK and other countries that had approved the vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, in the coming months.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after regular business hours.

