Heathrow Airport says UK Border force experiencing a nationwide issue

UK Border Force on Tuesday experienced a nationwide outage, affecting eGates at many airports, according to UK airports.



“We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force’s systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports,” Manchester Airport said in a statement to Reuters.

London Stansted Airport and Heathrow also confirmed in posts on X that the Border Force is down as part of a nationwide issue.



Border Force had no immediate comment on the issue.



Videos posted on social media platform X showed long queues of passengers at passport desks in airports including London’s Stansted and Heathrow.



Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office.

