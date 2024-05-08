Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Digital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Digital display boards show cancelled flights to London - Heathrow at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Heathrow Airport says UK Border force experiencing a nationwide issue

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

UK Border Force on Tuesday experienced a nationwide outage, affecting eGates at many airports, according to UK airports.

“We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force’s systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports,” Manchester Airport said in a statement to Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

London Stansted Airport and Heathrow also confirmed in posts on X that the Border Force is down as part of a nationwide issue.

Border Force had no immediate comment on the issue.

Videos posted on social media platform X showed long queues of passengers at passport desks in airports including London’s Stansted and Heathrow.

Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office.

Read more:

UK military personnel data accessed in alleged China hack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size