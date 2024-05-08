Russia says it will target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

2 min read

Russia warned France on Wednesday that if President Emmanuel Macron sent troops to Ukraine then they would be seen as legitimate targets by the Russian military.



Macron caused controversy in February by saying he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future.



The French leader warned that if Russia wins in Ukraine then Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“It is characteristic that Macron himself explains this rhetoric with the desire to create some kind of ‘strategic uncertainty’ for Russia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.



“We have to disappoint him - for us the situation looks more than certain,” Zakharova said.



“If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has proof of this.”



Zakharova said Russia was already seeing growing numbers of French nationals among those killed in Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia said on Monday it would practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise after what the Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

Read more:

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to assassinate Zelenskyy

Russia will have to increase its missile arsenal to deter the West, diplomat says

Six killed, 35 injured in Ukraine attack on Belgorod region: Authorities