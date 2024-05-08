Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gestures during news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia says it will target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Russia warned France on Wednesday that if President Emmanuel Macron sent troops to Ukraine then they would be seen as legitimate targets by the Russian military.

Macron caused controversy in February by saying he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future.

The French leader warned that if Russia wins in Ukraine then Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“It is characteristic that Macron himself explains this rhetoric with the desire to create some kind of ‘strategic uncertainty’ for Russia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

“We have to disappoint him - for us the situation looks more than certain,” Zakharova said.

“If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has proof of this.”

Zakharova said Russia was already seeing growing numbers of French nationals among those killed in Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia said on Monday it would practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as part of a military exercise after what the Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

Read more:

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to assassinate Zelenskyy

Russia will have to increase its missile arsenal to deter the West, diplomat says

Six killed, 35 injured in Ukraine attack on Belgorod region: Authorities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size