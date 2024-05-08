Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Russian attack hits school stadium, wounds four children in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A Russian air attack hit a school stadium in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv on Wednesday, injuring at least four children and three adults, officials said.

Two teenagers were hospitalized in serious condition, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messenger.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The prosecutor’s general office added that the school and nearby residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Russia denies targeting civilians but many have been killed and injured in its strikes during the 26-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more:

UK to expel Russian defense attache who is ‘undeclared military intelligence officer’

How Ukraine is keeping the lights on under Russian fire

Ukrainian parliament allows mobilization of some categories of convicts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size