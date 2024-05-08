Ukraine forces hit oil depot in Russian-held city: Local leader

1 min read

Ukrainian forces attacked an oil storage depot and sparked a fire late on Tuesday on the outskirts of the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, the region’s Russia-installed leader said.



Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, wrote on Telegram: “Late at night, the enemy made a strike on the peaceful city of Luhansk, shelling an oil storage depot on the edge of the city.”

Pasechnik said emergency services were trying to bring the fire under control and keep houses safe.



There was no official Ukrainian statement on the incident.

Ukrainian war bloggers also reported the strike, one suggesting it was carried out by a missile.

