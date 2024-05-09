Theme
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2024. (Reuters)
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. (File photo: Reuters)

UK system of arms exports to Israel not the same as US, Cameron says

Reuters
1 min read

Foreign Secretary David Cameron described Britain’s system and scale of arms exports to Israel as completely different from those in the United States, saying the sales it licenses were relatively small and policed by strict procedures.

Cameron was responding to a question on whether Britain would follow the US after it warned that it would withhold weapons from Israel in case of a major invasion of Rafah.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“There’s a very fundamental difference between the US situation and the UK situation,” Cameron said after a speech.

“The US is a massive state supplier of weapons to Israel ... we do not have a UK Government supply of weapons to Israel, we have a number of licenses, and I think our defense exports to Israel are responsible for significantly less than 1 percent of their total.”

