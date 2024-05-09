Theme
A man stands at the porch of a bombed civilian building in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. After Russian troops withdrew from the Sumy region last spring, the province, situated close to the border with Russia, is still subject to daily attacks. (AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova)
A man stands at the porch of a bombed civilian building in Sumy region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. After Russian troops withdrew from the Sumy region last spring, the province, situated close to the border with Russia, is still subject to daily attacks. (AP)

Ukraine shelling kills 2 in Russian border villages: Governors

AFP
1 min read

Ukrainian shelling on Russian border villages killed two people on Thursday, the Russian governors of the regions that came under attack said in social media posts.

“As a result of a direct hit on a house, a local resident was killed” in the village of Tyotkino, which sits on the border with Ukraine, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

In a separate post, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

