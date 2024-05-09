Ukraine shelling kills 2 in Russian border villages: Governors

1 min read

Ukrainian shelling on Russian border villages killed two people on Thursday, the Russian governors of the regions that came under attack said in social media posts.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“As a result of a direct hit on a house, a local resident was killed” in the village of Tyotkino, which sits on the border with Ukraine, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

In a separate post, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Read more:

Ukraine’s parliament cracks down on draft dodgers as it faces soldier shortage

Ukraine drone hits refinery nearly 1,200 kilometers inside Russia: Source

Putin agrees to withdraw Russian forces from various Armenian regions