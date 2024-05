Ukraine says destroyed all 10 of Russian drones launched in overnight attack

1 min read

Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed all 10 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Friday.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles.

It was not clear what happened to the missiles.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, said that three residential houses were set on fire as a result of Russia's overnight attack, which he said targeted both, infrastructure and residential areas.

Three people, including an 11-year-old child were shell-shocked and were receiving medical help, Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Moscow denies targeting civilians in what it said are legitimate strikes on Ukraine's military, energy and transport infrastructure.

