Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Ukrainian air defenses fire to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv early Tuesday morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian air defenses fire to stop drones in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting Kyiv e in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 30, 2023. (File photo: AP)

Ukraine says destroyed all 10 of Russian drones launched in overnight attack

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed all 10 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Friday.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

It was not clear what happened to the missiles.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, said that three residential houses were set on fire as a result of Russia's overnight attack, which he said targeted both, infrastructure and residential areas.

Three people, including an 11-year-old child were shell-shocked and were receiving medical help, Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Moscow denies targeting civilians in what it said are legitimate strikes on Ukraine's military, energy and transport infrastructure.

Read more:

Russian anti-aircraft units intercept drone near Moscow, no damage or injuries

Zelenskyy dismisses head of state guard after two members accused of assassination

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size