Ukrainian strike near oil depot in occupied Luhansk region triggers fire

2 min read

A Ukrainian strike late on Friday killed three people, injured seven and triggered a large fire at an oil storage depot in Ukraine’s occupied Luhansk region, Russian news agencies quoted Russia-installed officials in the region said.



The officials, quoting the local health ministry, said four of the injured were in serious condition.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The enemy opened fire on the peaceful city of Rovenky,” Russia-installed regional Governor Leonid Pasechnik wrote on Telegram. “Because of the shelling, the oil depot was engulfed by flames and nearby houses were damaged.”



It was the second such attack in three days. On Wednesday, an attack on an oil depot in the regional center of Luhansk injured five people.



Pasechnik reported at least one of the dead was an employee at the depot in Rovenky, about 60 km (36 miles) south of the town of Luhansk. Emergency services were trying to keep the fire away from adjacent homes in the town.



There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.



Ukrainian bloggers and Telegram channels reported the strike and posted pictures of a large blaze.

Read more:

Kyiv expects first F-16 jets in June-July, says Ukrainian military source

Russia launches cross-border ground offensive into Kharkiv region: Ukraine

Ukraine forces hit oil depot in Russian-held city: Local leader