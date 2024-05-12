Russia’s Belgorod governor says Ukraine shelling kills one, injures 29

1 min read

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on Saturday that one woman was killed and 29 people were wounded, including a child, in shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces.



“The city of Belgorod and Belgorod region were subjected to massive shelling by Ukrainian armed forces,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not say exactly when the shelling took place.

Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.



Gladkov said 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings and four commercial properties were damaged, and four roofs of apartment buildings had received a direct hit.



He said a city hospital, a children’s regional hospital, a school and two sports facilities had also been damaged.

