A view shows destroyed cars next to an apartment building following shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia, March 24, 2024.
A view shows destroyed cars next to an apartment building following shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia, March 24, 2024. (Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram/Handout via Reuters)

Russia’s Belgorod governor says Ukraine shelling kills one, injures 29

Reuters
1 min read

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on Saturday that one woman was killed and 29 people were wounded, including a child, in shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces.

“The city of Belgorod and Belgorod region were subjected to massive shelling by Ukrainian armed forces,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not say exactly when the shelling took place.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

Gladkov said 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings and four commercial properties were damaged, and four roofs of apartment buildings had received a direct hit.

He said a city hospital, a children’s regional hospital, a school and two sports facilities had also been damaged.

