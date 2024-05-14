Theme
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 23, 2021. (AFP)
Change of defense minister, corruption scandals won’t damage war effort: Kremlin

Reuters
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not believe that a change of defense minister and ongoing corruption scandals within the ministry would negatively affect the way Russia is conducting what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment when asked about the arrest of a senior Russian Defense Ministry official, Yuri Kuznetsov, saying investigative authorities were looking into the matter.

Kuznetsov, who served as head of the Defense Ministry’s personnel department, is accused of taking a large bribe, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

