Houses damaged in Ukraine attack on Russia’s Belgorod: Governor

A power line and nearly two dozen houses were damaged in Ukraine’s latest air attack on the city of Belgorod, the administrative center of the Russian border region of Belgorod, the governor of the region said on Tuesday.

“Several air targets were shot down on approach to the city,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“According to preliminary information, there is one casualty - a woman has received a shrapnel wound to her spine.”

He said that about 24 houses and a power line were damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod have picked up again in recent months and according to Russia these strikes have become more deadly. Fifteen people were killed and scores injured on Sunday when parts of an apartment block collapsed after being struck by falling missile debris, Russian officials said.

Both Ukraine and Russia say they do not target civilians in the war which erupted when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February of 2022, which Moscow has called a “special military operation”.

The war has killed thousands, displaced millions and turned Ukrainian cities into rubble.

Kyiv says that targeting Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort and is an answer to the countless deadly attacks by Russia.

