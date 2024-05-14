In photos: Blinken, Ukrainian counterpart share pizza during Kyiv visit

1 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a ringing endorsement to a popular Ukrainian pizzeria founded by a war veteran during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.









Alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the top American diplomat grabbed a slice from “Veterano Pizza,” a military-themed establishment that features a glass tabletop with empty bullet casings.







For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“As somewhat of a knowledgeable person about pizza -- as most Americans are -- the pizza here is superb. I highly, highly recommend it,” Blinken said.



The pair split a meat pizza -- called “Ukrainian pizza” by the restaurant -- and a vegetarian one.









Last September Blinken and Kuleba shared a portion of fries at McDonald’s after it resumed work in Kyiv. But Kuleba said this time round he had insisted on a Ukrainian restaurant.



“Some people criticized me on social media that I took you to McDonald’s, not to Ukrainian place. So now we are correcting this,” he told reporters.



Blinken was in the Ukrainian capital on a surprise visit weeks after Washington approved a $61 billion package of aid for Kyiv.



Read more:

Photos: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken visits McDonald’s in Kyiv



Zelenskyy lauds US aid package, asks Blinken for air defenses



Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of US solidarity amid Russian attacks

Advertisement