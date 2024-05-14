Theme
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) having a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) having a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)

In photos: Blinken, Ukrainian counterpart share pizza during Kyiv visit

AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a ringing endorsement to a popular Ukrainian pizzeria founded by a war veteran during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) having a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) having a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)



Alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the top American diplomat grabbed a slice from “Veterano Pizza,” a military-themed establishment that features a glass tabletop with empty bullet casings.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) arriving for a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) arriving for a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)


“As somewhat of a knowledgeable person about pizza -- as most Americans are -- the pizza here is superb. I highly, highly recommend it,” Blinken said.

The pair split a meat pizza -- called “Ukrainian pizza” by the restaurant -- and a vegetarian one.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) shaking hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) following a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service on May 14, 2024, shows Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) shaking hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) following a working lunch at Veterano Pizza in Kyiv. (AFP)



Last September Blinken and Kuleba shared a portion of fries at McDonald’s after it resumed work in Kyiv. But Kuleba said this time round he had insisted on a Ukrainian restaurant.

“Some people criticized me on social media that I took you to McDonald’s, not to Ukrainian place. So now we are correcting this,” he told reporters.

Blinken was in the Ukrainian capital on a surprise visit weeks after Washington approved a $61 billion package of aid for Kyiv.

