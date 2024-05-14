Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
People work on their computers in a cafeteria supplying by a power generator during a blackout in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv on December 15, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
People work on their computers in a cafeteria supplying by a power generator during a blackout in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv on December 15, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Ukraine rolls out emergency blackouts across the country

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Ukraine rolled out emergency blackouts Tuesday after weeks of Russian strikes on power plants left the country unable to deal with a drop in temperatures, state power operator Ukrenergo said.

Russia has launched some of its most devastating strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities in recent months, knocking out key facilities and forcing Ukraine to import electricity from neighboring EU countries to meet demand.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“From 21:00 to 24:00 (1800-2100 GMT), Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine,” it said in a post on Telegram.

“The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian strikes and increased consumption due to a cold snap.”

It was unclear how severe the power outages were across the country.

In the capital Kyiv, the city administration said 10 percent of households had been disconnected.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Footage shared on social media from the western city of Lviv showed buildings in complete darkness in the city center and street lights switched off.

Ukrenergo said electricity supplies to businesses would be rationed throughout Wednesday.

Read more:

At least 20 injured in Russian strike on high-rise in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Zelenskyy lauds US aid package, asks Blinken for air defenses

Four injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size