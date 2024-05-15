Blinken says US rushing ammunition, weapons to Ukraine

1 min read

The United States is rushing ammunition, armored vehicles, missiles and air defenses to Ukraine to ensure their speedy delivery to the front line, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.



He made the remark during a press conference in Kyiv as Ukrainian forces struggled to fend off a ground incursion by Russia into the northeastern Kharkiv region.



Blinken’s visit came just weeks after the US Congress finally approved a $61-billion financial aid package for Ukraine following months of political wrangling, unlocking much-needed arms for the country’s outgunned troops.



Washington’s top diplomat said the United States was releasing $2 billion from the major aid package.



He also appeared to tacitly green-light Ukrainian strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory.



“We have not encouraged or enabled strikes outside of Ukraine, but ultimately Ukraine has to make decisions for itself about how it’s going to conduct this war,” Blinken said.

