Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar. (X)
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim meets with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar. (X)

Malaysia to question Meta on removal of Facebook posts on PM-Hamas chief meeting

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Malaysia will ask Meta Platforms to explain the removal of posts from Facebook related to media reports of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s publicized meeting this week with a Hamas leader, its government said on Wednesday.



Anwar met Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas in Qatar and on Tuesday and said he had good relations with the political leaders of Hamas, but no involvement in its military apparatus.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Malaysia’s communications regulator had received complaints regarding the removal of the Facebook posts, government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told a regular media briefing.

Meta did not immediately response to a request for comment on Malaysia’s concerns.

Last October, Fahmi warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and TikTok if they were blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.

Read more:

Mediator Qatar says Israel’s Rafah attack set Hamas talks ‘backward’

Malaysia to assess response to sanctions amid US concern over Iran oil shipments

Malaysia arrests armed man suspected of being an Israeli spy

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size