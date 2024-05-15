Malaysia to question Meta on removal of Facebook posts on PM-Hamas chief meeting

1 min read

Malaysia will ask Meta Platforms to explain the removal of posts from Facebook related to media reports of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s publicized meeting this week with a Hamas leader, its government said on Wednesday.





Di sela-sela jadual lawatan rasmi yang padat di Qatar, saya mengambil kesempatan bertemu delegasi Hamas yang diketuai pimpinan utamanya, Ismail Haniyeh seraya diapit oleh mantan pengerusi Khaled Mashal.



Selain menzahirkan ucapan takziah atas pemergian ahli keluarga Ismail yang… pic.twitter.com/AQXkUeI95r — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) May 14, 2024





Anwar met Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas in Qatar and on Tuesday and said he had good relations with the political leaders of Hamas, but no involvement in its military apparatus.



Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



Malaysia’s communications regulator had received complaints regarding the removal of the Facebook posts, government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told a regular media briefing.



Meta did not immediately response to a request for comment on Malaysia’s concerns.



Last October, Fahmi warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and TikTok if they were blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms.



