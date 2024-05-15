Theme
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces prepares to fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian troops near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 1, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia establishes positions in Ukraine’s Vovchansk in Kharkiv region: Police chief

Reuters
1 min read

Russian forces were establishing positions inside the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday and fighting there was intense, the local police chief said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the town of Vovchansk,” Oleksiy Kharkivskiy, Vovchansk’s patrol police chief, said on Facebook.

