A Russian serviceman holds a combat FPV-drone assembled by volunteers by order of the Russia's Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), during handing over ceremony in Simferopol, Crimea, November 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia says it downed 10 Ukraine-launched ATACMS missiles over Crimea

Reuters
1 min read

The Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday that its air forces destroyed 10 long-range missiles known as ATACMS that Ukraine’s military launched overnight at Crimea.

Nine attack drones and several other pieces of air weapons were destroyed over the Belgorod region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

It added that five attack drones were also destroyed over Russia’s Kursk region and three over the Bryansk region.

