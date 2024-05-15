Ukraine emergency power cuts canceled, grid operator says

1 min read

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo has canceled previously imposed emergency country-wide power cuts, private energy firm DTEK said on Wednesday.



Ukrenergo imposed restrictions from 6:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. (0440-0700 GMT), saying that power shortages had been caused by damage to generating capacity from Russian strikes.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



This follows cuts that took place across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.



