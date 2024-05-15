Theme
Firefighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's missiles strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine March 22, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine emergency power cuts canceled, grid operator says

1 min read

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo has canceled previously imposed emergency country-wide power cuts, private energy firm DTEK said on Wednesday.

Ukrenergo imposed restrictions from 6:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. (0440-0700 GMT), saying that power shortages had been caused by damage to generating capacity from Russian strikes.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

This follows cuts that took place across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

Read more:

Ukraine rolls out emergency blackouts across the country

Ukraine plans record power imports after infrastructure damage: Energy minister

