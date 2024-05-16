China’s Xi says he and Putin agree on need for ‘political solution’ to Ukraine war

1 min read

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Thursday that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a “political solution” to the war in Ukraine, following talks between the two presidents in Beijing.

“Both sides agree that a political solution to the Ukraine crisis is the correct direction,” Xi told media alongside Putin in a joint press conference broadcast by Russian television.

