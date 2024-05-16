Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an official welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China May 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an official welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China May 16, 2024. (Reuters)

China’s Xi says he and Putin agree on need for ‘political solution’ to Ukraine war

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Thursday that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a “political solution” to the war in Ukraine, following talks between the two presidents in Beijing.

“Both sides agree that a political solution to the Ukraine crisis is the correct direction,” Xi told media alongside Putin in a joint press conference broadcast by Russian television.

