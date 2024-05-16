Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
People attend a solidarity rally to mark the 76th anniversary of the Nakba or catastrophe to commemorate the mass dispossession of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2024. (Reuters)
People attend a solidarity rally to mark the 76th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" to commemorate the mass dispossession of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2024. (Reuters)

German police raid properties as pro-Palestinian group banned

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

German authorities banned a pro-Palestinian group on Thursday for its alleged support of Hamas and police raided properties to confiscate devices and documents, the interior minister of North-Rhine Westphalia said.

Herbert Reul said the group, Palestine Solidarity Duisburg, had repeatedly propagated “its anti-Israeli and antisemitic worldview, at meetings and on social media channels.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Some 50 police officers searched the properties in the northwestern state, confiscating laptops, cash, cell phones and documents, he said in a statement.

Palestine Solidarity Duisburg was not immediately available for comment.

The group had been known to the authorities since May 2023, the minister said. It organized a rally in front of German arms maker Rheinmetall’s headquarters, protesting the delivery of weapons to Israel, which is fighting Hamas in Gaza.

The German government last year imposed a complete ban on the activities of Palestinian militant group Hamas, already a designated terrorist organization in the country.

North-Rhine Westphalia’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution recommended the ban on Palestine Solidarity Duisburg, Reul said.

Read more:

At least 35,272 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, ministry says

Top UN court is holding hearings on the Israeli military's incursion into Rafah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size