Russia destroyed 11 Ukrainian sea drones off Crimea, ministry says

Russian forces have destroyed 11 Ukrainian sea drones in the Black Sea that were headed for Crimea, Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry said that its air defense forces destroyed five long-range missiles known as ATACMS that Ukraine’s military launched overnight at Crimea.



The ministry did not provide any evidence that Ukraine used the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, that Washington said earlier this week were already reaching the Ukrainian forces.



Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine 10 years ago in a move broadly condemned by Kyiv’s Western allies.

