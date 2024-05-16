Theme
View of a damaged Russian ship following a Ukrainian missile attack on Sevastopol, Crimea, on September 13, 2023 in this social media image. (Reuters)
Russia destroyed 11 Ukrainian sea drones off Crimea, ministry says

Reuters
Russian forces have destroyed 11 Ukrainian sea drones in the Black Sea that were headed for Crimea, Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry said that its air defense forces destroyed five long-range missiles known as ATACMS that Ukraine’s military launched overnight at Crimea.

The ministry did not provide any evidence that Ukraine used the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, that Washington said earlier this week were already reaching the Ukrainian forces.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine 10 years ago in a move broadly condemned by Kyiv’s Western allies.

