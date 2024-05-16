Russia does not have the numbers for Kharkiv breakthrough, top NATO commander says

1 min read

Russia’s military does not have the necessary numbers to reach a strategic breakthrough in the region around Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli said on Thursday.

Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Cavoli said he was confident Ukrainian forces would hold their lines in the region.

Russia is moving forward faster when it comes to raising its industrial capacities in the defence sector than Europe and North America, Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO military committee told the news conference.

