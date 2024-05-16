Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
US Army General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of U.S. European Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the Hart Senate Office Building on April 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)
US Army General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of U.S. European Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the Hart Senate Office Building on April 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (File photo: AFP)

Russia does not have the numbers for Kharkiv breakthrough, top NATO commander says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia’s military does not have the necessary numbers to reach a strategic breakthrough in the region around Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli said on Thursday.

Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Cavoli said he was confident Ukrainian forces would hold their lines in the region.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia is moving forward faster when it comes to raising its industrial capacities in the defence sector than Europe and North America, Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO military committee told the news conference.

Read more:

Russia destroyed 11 Ukrainian sea drones off Crimea, ministry says

Ukraine accuses Russia of detaining, killing civilians in Kharkiv region

Russia makes biggest Ukraine gains in 17 months, takes 278 sq km: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size