Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, soldiers, from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade out of Fort Bragg N.C., conduct live fire testing at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., on Dec. 14, 2021, of early versions of the Army Tactical Missile System. U.S. officials say Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles, striking a Russian military airfield in Crimea and Russian troops in another occupied area overnight. (AP)
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015. (Reuters)

Russia says it destroyed five Ukraine-launched ATACMS missiles over Crimea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The Russian defense ministry said on Thursday that its air defense forces destroyed five long-range missiles known as ATACMS that Ukraine’s military launched overnight at Crimea.

The ministry did not provide any evidence that Ukraine used the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, that Washington said earlier this week were already reaching the Ukrainian forces.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Russian defense ministry did not say in its statement on the Telegram messaging app whether there was any damage as a result of the attack.

The Russia-installed governor of the Crimean port of Sevastopol said that several residential houses and cars were damaged.

“No people were hurt,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor, said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine 10 years ago in a move broadly condemned by Kyiv’s Western allies.

Moscow has recently often said, without providing evidence, that Ukraine had started using the US-supplied ATACMS.

Read more:

Russia says it downed 10 Ukraine-launched ATACMS missiles over Crimea

Russia repels massive Ukraine air attack on Sevastopol: Official

Ukraine rolls out emergency blackouts across the country

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size