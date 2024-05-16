UK minister urges vigilance as Russia gains ground in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

1 min read

Russia’s gains in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region must be a “wake up call”, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday, saying that allies had become “distracted” from events in the war.

The Russian army has advanced in the northeastern region, taking advantage of Ukraine’s lack of weaponry and troops.

The United States and European countries have been slow to provide promised military supplies to the Ukrainian army.

“I really hope that this is the wake-up call that we have tried to issue now being heard,” Shapps said on Sky News television.

“This is not a war in which you can afford to be fully attentive and then switch off or maybe get distracted into a different conflict and then expect nothing to change on the ground,” Shapps said.

“We must back (the Ukrainians) all the time, not just periodically,” the British minister said, adding that a $60 billion US military package “took too long to get through Congress”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week on a trip to Ukraine that the US aid would make a “real difference”.

