Russian missile damages infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa, kills one

A Russian missile attack on Friday damaged civilian infrastructure, killed one and injured at least eight people in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, the regional governor said.



Three people were hospitalized, Oleh Kiper added on the Telegram messaging app.



“In the Odessa district, a heavy fire occurred at the site,” he said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched at least four missiles, and local chats reported a series of powerful explosions.



Russian troops also attacked the region overnight with drones that Ukraine said it had downed.

