Rescuers clear debris from a multi-story building heavily damaged following a drone strike, in Odesa on March 3, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russian missile damages infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa, kills one

Reuters
A Russian missile attack on Friday damaged civilian infrastructure, killed one and injured at least eight people in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, the regional governor said.

Three people were hospitalized, Oleh Kiper added on the Telegram messaging app.

“In the Odessa district, a heavy fire occurred at the site,” he said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched at least four missiles, and local chats reported a series of powerful explosions.

Russian troops also attacked the region overnight with drones that Ukraine said it had downed.

