A Spanish flag flutters in the air as the capital of Spain is seen from the observatory deck of Madrid’s city hall on August 7, 2013. (Reuters)
A Spanish flag flutters in the air as the capital of Spain is seen from the observatory deck of Madrid's city hall. (File photo: Reuters)

Spain will not authorize calling of ships carrying weapons for Israel

Spain will not authorize ships carrying weapons for Israel to call at its ports, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday, after the country refused to let a ship call at the southeastern port of Cartagena.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The ship was the first to be denied access to a Spanish port, Albares said, adding the refusal was consistent with the government’s decision not to grant weapon export licenses to Israel since Oct. 7, as Spain doesn’t “want to contribute to war.”

