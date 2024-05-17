Ukrainian drone strike kills mother, four-year-old son in Russia’s Belgorod region

1 min read

A Ukrainian drone strike killed a mother and her 4-year-old son who were travelling in a car in Russia's southern Belgorod region, the regional governor said early on Friday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of several drones fired at the region hit a car in the village of Oktyabrsky, killing a woman at the site of the attack.

Her young son died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital. The boy's father and a man driving the car were injured, but survived.

The Russia-appointed governor of the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, said air defence units intercepted several Ukrainian drones over the city. Governor Mikhail Rzvozhaev, writing on Telegram, said there was no damage.

