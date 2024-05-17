Theme
A view shows cars damaged by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia, May 14, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukrainian drone strike kills mother, four-year-old son in Russia’s Belgorod region

A Ukrainian drone strike killed a mother and her 4-year-old son who were travelling in a car in Russia's southern Belgorod region, the regional governor said early on Friday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of several drones fired at the region hit a car in the village of Oktyabrsky, killing a woman at the site of the attack.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Her young son died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital. The boy's father and a man driving the car were injured, but survived.

The Russia-appointed governor of the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, said air defence units intercepted several Ukrainian drones over the city. Governor Mikhail Rzvozhaev, writing on Telegram, said there was no damage.

