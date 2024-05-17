Theme
Ukrainian soldiers take part in an urban battle exercise lead by Australian and British armed forces at a training facility in East England, February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHS WERE REVIEWED BY THE MOD AS PART OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE EMBED. NO PHOTOS WERE REMOVED.
Ukrainian soldiers take part in an urban battle exercise lead by Australian and British armed forces at a training facility in East England, February 24, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Zelenskyy signs law allowing some convicts to serve in army

Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing some categories of convicts to serve in the army, parliament’s database showed on Friday.

A separate law enhancing fines for those not abiding by army mobilization rules was signed as well, its entry on the parliament’s website showed.

