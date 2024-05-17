Zelenskyy signs law allowing some convicts to serve in army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law allowing some categories of convicts to serve in the army, parliament’s database showed on Friday.
A separate law enhancing fines for those not abiding by army mobilization rules was signed as well, its entry on the parliament’s website showed.
