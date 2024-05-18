Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Police work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 1, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Police work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on May 1, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia says captured another village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia said Saturday it had seized a village near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where it launched a new offensive last week.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“Units of the northern troop group liberated the village of Starytsya in the Kharkiv region, and continued to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses,” the defense ministry said.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy warns Russia could step up offensive

Blast at St. Petersburg military academy in Russia injures seven

Russia’s Black Sea port resumes oil loadings after drone attack: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size