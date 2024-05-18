Russia says captured another village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

1 min read

Russia said Saturday it had seized a village near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, where it launched a new offensive last week.

“Units of the northern troop group liberated the village of Starytsya in the Kharkiv region, and continued to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses,” the defense ministry said.



